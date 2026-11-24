[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actor YOOK SUNGJAE shared news of an injury ahead of his new drama’s premiere.

On the 24th, SUNGJAE posted on social media, “I think I have to share some disappointing news with those looking forward to tomorrow’s premiere of Nine to Six and the press conference.”

SUNGJAE shared news of his injury, saying, “While resting at home, I fell due to orthostatic hypotension, injured my chin, and had to get stitches.”

He added, “So, unfortunately, I think I’ll have to wear a mask to tomorrow’s press conference. I’m sorry to the reporters who will be coming and the fans who have been waiting, and I ask for your understanding.”

A press conference for the drama Nine to Six will be held at SBS in Mokdong on the 25th. Director Lee Hyung-min, who is directing the drama, and actors Park Min-young, SUNGJAE, and Go Soo will attend.

Nine to Six is an on-and-off work-life-balance romance about a rational woman who has lived to prove herself through her work and meets a kind, emotional man, prompting her to rewrite her standards for work, love, and happiness. It will premiere at 9 p.m. on the 25th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.