[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Groo revealed that she had been the victim of an outrageous urination incident.

On the 24th, a video titled “Anyone Willing to Handle the Interior Design of My Home?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Because It Is Groo.”

That day, Han Groo stunned viewers by saying, “There have been a lot of incidents and accidents lately. Someone just urinated in our apartment complex.” She then added, “They peed right in front of my car,” wearing a bewildered expression. She expressed her displeasure at the unexpected ordeal.

“Everyone, let’s not do that. We’re all grown adults; we really shouldn’t behave like this,” Han Groo said, urging people to show mature civic responsibility.

“The really funny thing is, I asked the security office to help find the culprit,” Han Groo said, explaining, “But they said they couldn’t tell me because of privacy concerns.” She added, “I asked them to please just tell me whether it was a dog or a person,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.