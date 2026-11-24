[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jo Mina, a former member of the group Jewelry, looked back on a life in which she had to shoulder responsibility without respite, taking on her father's and ex-husband's debts.

On the 24th, a video titled “Jewelry's Jo Mina, 28-Time ‘Insurance Queen of the Month’! | From Reuniting with Seo In-young to Entering the Insurance Industry” was posted on the Yeoseong Dong-a YouTube channel.

Now actively working as an insurance agent, she introduced herself as “Jo Harang (her real name), a 28-time insurance queen, and Jo Mina, a member of Jewelry.”

When asked, “What if Jo Mina from her Jewelry days met today's Jo Harang?”, she recalled, “Jo Mina during her Jewelry days was innocent and seems to have been hurt a lot emotionally. Her expectations were high, so there were many times when she was deeply disappointed, and it was difficult to endure the less glamorous side of the entertainment industry.”

She continued, “I felt compelled to keep appearing cheerful to people. But after going through a lot, I’ve developed a mindset of ‘that’s just how things are.’ What I’d like to tell my past self is, ‘Having lived, I’ve found that the present is the most beautiful.’ Since the past is something I can’t go back to and the future hasn’t arrived yet, I’d like to tell myself to enjoy as much as possible what I can do now.”

Jo Mina added, “Even though I’m over 40, I’m still living a life where I have to keep taking responsibility. I thought paying off my dad’s debt would be the end of it, but who could have known I’d end up taking on my ex-husband’s debt too? You never know what life will bring. I was so focused on having to resolve things that I didn’t take care of myself. I never would have thought back then that I’d live like this. This is what Jewelry’s Jo Mina wants to say to me now: ‘Those storms didn’t leave me with pain alone, so live just for yourself, sis.’”

Jo Mina debuted as a member of Jewelry in 2002 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including “I Like You,” “Tonight” and “Super Star.” After leaving the group, she worked in various fields, including running a bakery. She married a non-celebrity in 2020 and had a son, but divorced in 2022 and is now raising her son on her own.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.