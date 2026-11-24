[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Ko So-young revealed that she weighs 49 kg and shared her personal philosophy on maintaining her figure.

A video titled “Original Fashionista Ko So-young’s 2026 Winter Fashion” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ko So-young” on the 24th.

As she tried on various outfits in the video, Ko So-young smiled with satisfaction and said, “Now that I’ve been taking care of myself, my clothes fit better, so everything looks good on me.”

Her current weight is reportedly 49 kg. Ko So-young previously drew attention when she revealed that after announcing she would go on a diet, she combined exercise with dietary management and lost weight, going from 51 kg to 48 kg.

Ko So-young emphasized, “The number isn’t what matters. The most important thing isn’t how much weight I’ve lost, but what has left my body.”

She explained, “When I was younger, I was really fixated on the number on the scale. Weight is literally the weight of your entire body. But my body also contains body fat, muscle, and water.” She added, “Ultimately, you have to look at how body fat and muscle change in your body,” and shared her approach to managing her figure: “Checking the types and proportions of the components that make up my body, exercising, and making sure I get the nutrients I need—that’s what real body management is.”

In particular, Ko So-young urged, “Women inevitably lose muscle mass as they get older. Don’t stress over just the number on the scale. Think about what has left your body today, and let’s get healthy and beautiful.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.