[Sportschosun's Lee Ga-eun] BigBang member Taeyang said that an unexpected bodily urge eventually led him to visit the new headquarters of his former agency, YG Entertainment.

On the 24th, a video titled 'Are You Keeping the Empty House Safe? The Homeowner Checks In with Jiyong Hyung and Youngbae Hyung' was released on the YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG.

When the conversation turned to meals, Taeyang said, "I try to eat home-cooked meals whenever I can. That has made me healthier, so I even take a rice cooker with me when I go on a world tour. At some point, my health started to get worse, and it was because I was eating a lot of food from outside."

Daesung then added, "Your gut is a little sensitive, too," and Taeyang drew attention by revealing that he has irritable bowel syndrome.

Taeyang continued, "(When an ordinary person has a stomachache,) they usually start getting the signal at level 1, while someone with irritable bowel syndrome starts getting it at level 8. The other day, I was driving along Gangbyeonbuk-ro when suddenly the signal hit level 8. I went to a building I knew, but the passcode had changed, so I couldn't use the bathroom. I didn't want to go to YG's new headquarters because of this. But I couldn't hold it any longer, so I went to YG's new headquarters," he recalled, describing the nerve-racking experience.

Taeyang added, "The new YG headquarters was completed while I was in the military. I felt embarrassed and apologetic about going there (for the first time) for this reason, so I tried not to, but I had no choice. Actually, I went one more time for the same reason. I plan to go several times," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, BigBang released its new song 'Stand Up (GiiiRIP)' on the 20th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.