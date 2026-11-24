[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Yoon Jin-yi ultimately decided to move near the kindergarten after spending a year driving her 3-year-old eldest daughter to and from kindergarten.

On the 24th, a video titled “I Turned the Whole House Upside Down Just Trying to Move” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi.”

In the video, Yoon Jin-yi said, “The house is a bit of a mess. We’re moving in two or three weeks. It’s because of my eldest daughter Jay’s kindergarten.”

She explained, “The kindergarten shuttle bus doesn’t come all the way to our house, so I did the school run for a year. I’d drop Jay off, come back home, then go pick her up, going back and forth four times a day.” She had been driving for at least two hours a day to handle her daughter’s drop-offs and pickups.

Yoon Jin-yi said, “This is such a good thing for me, so I’m grateful to my husband too,” but added, “My husband will be closer to work, too. Our daily lives are centered over there, but I think we’ve been living a bit far away until now.” She continued, “Now that it’s actually happening, I felt sorry for my husband. I realized he’d been commuting an hour each way from here to work because of me. He was spending two hours going back and forth,” expressing her regret. Yoon Jin-yi added, “Our daily lives are all centered over there, so after much consideration, we decided to move.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.