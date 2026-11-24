[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Ayumi, formerly of the group Sugar, has unveiled her ultra-luxurious 80-pyeong home.

On the 24th, a video titled “We Had All the Luxury Goods in the House Appraised” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hello, I’m Ayumi.”

The production team visited Ayumi’s home in Korea and marveled at its spacious layout, saying, “After seeing it at the accommodation for a month-long stay, seeing it here, the feeling is...” Ayumi also said, “It’s like a playground. It’s a great place to raise a child. There’s room to run around.” Her home has huge floor-to-ceiling windows that create a tremendous sense of openness, and its luxurious yet neat interior also caught the eye.

Ayumi said she bought the house two years ago, adding, “I liked the size of it, first of all, and the view is really so beautiful. I enjoy clocking off from childcare every day while looking at the view, and I’m so happy. There’s a window in the kitchen, too, so it’s so nice to be able to enjoy the view while eating breakfast.” She said she spent about 100 million won on the interior.

Meanwhile, Ayumi married a non-celebrity businessman two years her senior in 2022, and they have a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.