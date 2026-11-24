[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Ayumi, formerly of the group Sugar, showed off a dramatically different vibe.

On the 24th, a video titled “We Had All the Luxury Items in the House Appraised” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hello, I’m Ayumi.”

The production team visited Ayumi’s home in Korea and marveled at its spacious 80-pyeong layout, saying, “We saw you at the month-stay accommodation, and seeing you here, it feels...” Ayumi was pleased, too. “It’s like a playground. It’s great for raising a kid, too. There’s room to run around.” Her home features expansive windows that create a tremendous sense of openness, and its luxurious yet neat interior also caught the eye.

Ayumi also remarked, “Doesn’t my face look good?” and made a surprise confession that she had gotten Botox: “As soon as I got to Korea, I looked at my face and it was in such bad shape that I went to get Botox.” Compared with her recent videos, Ayumi’s face looked noticeably fuller and more defined, drawing attention.

Ayumi married a non-celebrity businessperson two years her senior in 2022, and has a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.