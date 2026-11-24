[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Jung Kyung-mi, who runs an English musical academy, warmed hearts by personally preparing bulgogi rice balls for her students.

On the 24th, a video titled “Academy Director Jung Kyung-mi Makes Snacks! This Time, It’s Bulgogi Rice Balls!!” was posted on Jung Kyung-mi’s YouTube channel, “Jung Kyung-mi TV.”

Jung Kyung-mi decided to make bulgogi rice balls for her students. Rolling up her sleeves, she said, “I think they’ll make a filling meal if I serve them with a yogurt drink. Then the kids will have the energy to practice.”

She prepared the ingredients, headed to the academy, and began finishing the rice balls. Jung Kyung-mi bustled about, saying, “The kids are making a fuss because they’re hungry, so I’m in a hurry. You might wonder why I’m cooking here, but it’s because I want them to eat it warm.”

When the children all chimed in, “It’s delicious,” Jung Kyung-mi said proudly, “I’m so happy. Eat up, my little ones.”

Jung Kyung-mi debuted as a comedian in 2005 after being selected for KBS’s 20th open recruitment class. She married fellow comedian Yoon Hyung Bin in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. She recently drew attention after it became known that she runs an English musical academy in Songdo, Incheon.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.