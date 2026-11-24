[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kwon Mina, formerly a member of the group Ace of Angels (AOA), opened up about how she felt after a tumultuous year in which she faced a burn-related medical accident during a procedure and a legal dispute, followed by her mother's hospitalization and her pet dog's traffic accident.

On the 24th, Kwon Mina posted on social media, “This year has been so hard,” and shared the setbacks she had faced over the past year.

She continued, “It started with the burn, then my mother was hospitalized, and Ttuni was in a traffic accident a few weeks ago, so I could only visit in the hospital. Still, now that Ttuni has been discharged, I feel a little relieved. Ttuni will need outpatient treatment for a long time, though.”

Kwon Mina recalled the day her pet dog Ttuni was in a traffic accident and said, “I think that was the saddest day in the world. It was the first time I’d ever sobbed like that. I thought I was handling it calmly, but it felt like everything was my fault. I was so upset, and I still am.”

She also revealed how serious the accident was. Kwon Mina said, “Ttuni’s toes were severed and so much skin was torn off that Ttuni lost a lot of blood. It was truly heartbreaking. But seeing Ttuni not cry helped me hold myself together, I think.” She added, “Thankfully, Ttuni’s life isn’t in danger, the surgery went well, and they’re gradually removing the necrotic tissue, but it’s so hard to forget the scene of the accident,” sharing her anguish.

She added, “I sobbed even after having Ttuni admitted and leaving Ttuni at the hospital. Whenever I went to visit, I was afraid Ttuni might think I’d abandoned them, so all I could say was, ‘I’ll come again, I’ll keep coming, let’s get better soon and go home, I’m sorry.’ The year is coming to an end. I’ll think of all this as getting the bad luck out of the way, and I hope everyone is happy next year. I hope everyone has nothing but happiness.”

Kwon Mina previously revealed that she suffered a burn injury this past January while undergoing a Shurink lifting procedure under sedation at a dermatology clinic. At the time, she said her skin peeled off layer by layer and developed weeping sores and blisters, and that the extreme stress even led to a panic attack, drawing sympathy from many people.

Since the accident, she has shared updates showing that her scars have faded considerably with ongoing treatment, but the marks that have yet to disappear completely offered a glimpse of the pain she went through at the time.

Meanwhile, Kwon Mina debuted in 2012 as a member of AOA and received much love. After leaving the group in 2019, she has continued to work as an actress.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.