[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung went shopping with Louis, whom she welcomed as her new “younger brother,” and showed off their heartwarming, playful chemistry as she exclaimed, “Put everything you want in the basket.”

A video titled “The Prettiest Woman and the Prettiest Man” was released on the 24th on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, Lee Min-jung made Louis her “younger brother” and spent time with him, saying, “I have an older brother and lots of older female friends, but I don’t have any younger male friends I know.”

After taking care of her nails and contact lenses, Lee Min-jung headed to OLIVE YOUNG, showing her younger brother Louis boundless affection.

When Louis showed interest in various items, including lip products and perfume, at an OLIVE YOUNG store, Lee Min-jung offered to buy him a stick eyeliner.

Louis asked, “You’re buying it for me?” and Lee Min-jung replied generously, “Put everything you want in the basket.” They continued to laugh as they picked out beauty items together, including under-eye makeup and acne patches.

After shopping, Louis thanked her, saying, “I like spending time with you,” and Lee Min-jung also expressed how much she had enjoyed shopping again after a long time. They quickly grew closer, even exchanging contact information.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung and her husband, Lee Byung-hun, ranked 11th among stars wealthy in real estate and land, with real estate assets worth 38.3 billion won, on KBS2’s “Entertainment Live,” which aired in 2020. The couple bought a building in Yangpyeong-dong for 26 billion won in 2018, and in 2019 they purchased a home in Los Angeles, United States, for 2.3 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.