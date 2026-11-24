[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Cho Hye-ryeon opened up about her regret over not being able to give her son attentive care in the past because of her busy work schedule.

On the 24th, Giyu TV featured Cho Hye-ryeon and Lee Hye-ji visiting the home of Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung.

That day, while playing with Hyeon-jo, the son of Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung, Cho Hye-ryeon was reminded of her son Woojoo's early childhood.

She recalled, “Woojoo's dad was on the treadmill when Woojoo touched it. Woojoo's hand got badly burned, and there's still a mark.” Her story drew sympathy.

Cho Hye-ryeon said, “I was wearing bandages after surgery,” and continued, “I went to Woojoo after work. We went to a cafe, and Woojoo was using a spoon to keep scooping out sugar.” She went on, “I should have told him to stop, but I said, ‘Good job. Keep going. Mom will clean it up,’ and Woojoo burst into tears.” She added, “I hugged him and cried too.” The son, who had missed his mother's embrace, was moved by her warm encouragement.

Cho Hye-ryeon stressed, “I wasn't busy because I was off doing other things; I was busy trying to make a living,” and added, “You shouldn't tell children you're sorry. They may think their mom and dad feel they have something to apologize to them for.” She continued, “You should play with them whenever you have time and talk to them enough about your work,” then joked, “When I showed him my bankbook, he said, ‘Hurry up and get out there,’” drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.