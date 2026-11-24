[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] MY Q, who married broadcaster Kim Na-young, shared his deep love for the two boys he has embraced as his own and his candid parenting philosophy.

On the 24th, MY Q shared an update on the boys, saying, “Shinwoo and Ijun are growing up healthy in both body and mind.”

MY Q shared his convictions, saying, “In my view, ‘raising children’ is the wrong way to put it. In fact, children are growing up well all on their own.”

He continued, “Being with a child is another journey in life that refines my own endlessly fragile and inadequate self. In this process, above all else, I want to arm myself even more with kindness. It’s very difficult. But no matter what anyone says, I believe that kindness is the most powerful thing now and in the future.”

The boys, too, have shown boundless affection for their stepfather, MY Q. Last August, the two sons gave MY Q birthday cards they had prepared themselves. The cards bore messages expressing their love and respect for their dad, such as “Remember this moment. Happy birthday” and “My hero,” adding to the emotion.

In particular, MY Q and the two boys in the released photos caught people’s attention with an air of growing resemblance over time. Their affectionate expressions and natural rapport made them seem like a biological father and his sons, creating a heartwarming impression.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married a businessman in 2015 but divorced in 2019, after four years of marriage, and has since raised her two sons, Shinwoo and Ijun, on her own. Starting in December 2021, she began publicly dating MY Q, and the two have been building a new family together.

The couple married in a wedding ceremony last October and have since received much support as they share their daily lives as a family. In particular, footage of them visiting Seoul’s Yongsan District Office to register their marriage was released last June on Kim Na-young’s YouTube channel, ‘Kim Na-young’s No Filter TV,’ drawing considerable attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.