[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun drew laughs by sharing a story from the past about Hyeon-jo, who had a fit after hearing her song.

On the 24th, a video on the YouTube channel Giyu TV showed Jo Hye-ryun and Lee Hye-ji visiting Kang Jae-jun and Lee Eun-hyung’s home and meeting their son, Hyeon-jo.

Jo Hye-ryun was taken aback when Hyeon-jo ran off as soon as he saw her. It turned out that Hyeon-jo had an unforgettable memory involving her.

Jo Hye-ryun said, “Hyeon-jo, when you were 100 days old, you were horrified when Auntie sang ‘Anakana.’ I think that’s what comes to mind.” She added, “I heard he screamed and had a fit that day,” bringing the house down with laughter.

Kang Jae-jun joked, “After the Anakana incident, I was going to take my son to a psychiatrist.” Jo Hye-ryun responded to the unexpected remark, “It was a major incident, then,” drawing more laughs.

In fact, when Hyeon-jo was 100 days old, Jo Hye-ryun visited their home and belted out her song “Anakana” in front of him. But Hyeon-jo was startled by her passionate performance and eventually burst into tears, making everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.