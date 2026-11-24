[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kang Jae-joon revealed that during a difficult period, he borrowed 100 million won from his close friend Yang Se-chan.

Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-joon appeared as guests on KBS2’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 24th.

That day, when asked, “How much would you lend your close friend Yang Se-chan?”, Kang Jae-joon surprised the cast by revealing, “When I was going through a hard time recently, Se-chan said, ‘Shall I lend you some money?’ and then lent me 100 million won.” In other words, Yang Se-chan was the first to reach out to him when he was in a difficult situation.

Yang Se-chan said, “I learned about Jae-joon’s financial situation because we talked on the phone often. He’s the kind of person who tells me everything, even things that reflect badly on him.” He added, “His situation was bad, and he was looking into getting a loan because he couldn’t talk to Eun-hyung about it.”

Yang Se-chan reportedly set a repayment date and then readily lent him 100 million won. Kang Jae-joon repeatedly expressed his gratitude, saying, “He lent it to me without hesitation.” Hong Jin-kyung, who was listening to the story, also exclaimed, “Se-chan is so cool.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.