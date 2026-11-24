[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung candidly shared her recovery from facial and neck lift surgery, from the immediate aftermath, when she was very swollen, to her current look with taut, wrinkle-free skin, one month after the procedure.

On the 24th, Bae posted photos showing her post-surgery changes, along with the caption, “It’s already been almost a month since my facelift. Time flies like crazy!”

In the photos, Bae unflinchingly showed her face on day one, when it was so swollen all over that her features were hard to make out, then day five, when she admitted, “I looked my ugliest,” and how the swelling had gone down dramatically by day eight.

By week four, when her face had fully settled, her more taut, wrinkle-free appearance caught the eye.

Comedian Hong Hyun-hee saw the photos and left a witty comment: “Can I call you ‘hey’?” Bae replied, “You can’t do that, Hyun-hee,” making people laugh.

Earlier, on the 13th, Bae openly revealed that she had undergone surgery, saying, “I had a facelift. It’s been two weeks now.”

At the time, she shared the changes she was experiencing after surgery, saying, “I still have incision marks and swelling. The swelling won’t go down until six months have passed. It’s still tight and puffy, and smiling will probably feel a little awkward.”

She also expressed great satisfaction with the results. Bae said, “I had a face and neck lift. My double chin and neck wrinkles were pretty bad, but they’re gone. It’s really amazing.” She added, “I heard it takes three to six months for everything to settle. I look a little ugly right now, but I really should have done it sooner.”

She was pleased with her changed appearance despite still having some swelling and her surgical areas not having fully settled. Fans continued to show interest in Bae’s candid decision to share her recovery process firsthand.

Born in 1980, Bae is a renowned choreographer who created dances for many popular groups, including the “arrogant dance” for Brown Eyed Girls’ “Abracadabra,” as well as choreography for Kara and EXID. She also gained public recognition as a choreography trainer on Mnet’s Produce 101 series.

She married soccer coach Suh Kyeong-hwan, who is 11 years her junior, in 2019, and gave birth to a son in 2021.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.