[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kwon Oh-joong was touched by the birthday gift from his son, Hyuk-jun.

On the 24th, Kwon Oh-joong said, “(My son) said he had to stop by Daiso before going to art school. When I asked what he wanted to buy, he said he wanted a laptop bag for himself, so I scolded him, asking why he would buy a laptop bag he wouldn’t use and telling him not to waste money on something useless.”

He continued, “He still wanted it so badly, so I dropped him off in front of Daiso and felt upset, thinking to myself, ‘Why would he want to spend money unnecessarily when it’s so cold?’ I went to the academy around the time his class was over, and he gave me a laptop bag, saying, ‘It’s a present for you, Dad.’ There was even a wireless mouse inside the bag 😭” He recounted how moved he was by the unexpected gift.

Kwon Oh-joong said, “He says he didn’t have enough money left to buy wrapping paper, and it breaks my heart. I’m an immature dad who couldn’t even understand my son’s feelings, while my son is even happier to give me a gift.” He added, “Maybe he felt something was missing, because he asked for the bag and drew his signature crab on it. The 5,000-won bag turned into a drawing worth 500 trillion won. Hyuk-jun, I love you. Please always stay healthy.” He expressed his gratitude and affection for Hyuk-jun.

A video released alongside the post showed Kwon Oh-joong holding the laptop bag he received, featuring a drawing by Hyuk-jun. The sight of a father moved by a gift filled with his son’s care brought smiles to viewers as well.

Kwon Oh-joong married Um Yoon-kyung, who is six years his senior, in 1996, and they have a son, Hyuk-jun. Hyuk-jun is reportedly living with a rare developmental disorder that affects only 15 people worldwide.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.