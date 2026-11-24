[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk said he apologizes immediately even when his wife, Na Kyung-eun, nags him about something trivial.

Rain and actor Kim Jae-wook appeared on the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, which aired on the 24th.

When Rain said, “I work out every day,” while showing off his still-toned physique, Yoo Jae-suk asked, “I heard you were quite worried about your cholesterol levels before.” Rain then mentioned an unexpected health problem, saying, “I have fatty liver. Why do I have fatty liver when I work out like this?”

The featured guest that day opened up to Rain and Yoo Jae-suk about concerns over arguments with their spouse, drawing attention. The guest, who was in their third year of marriage, said, “We never fought while dating, but marriage is war,” adding, “We start arguing over small things like, ‘Why did you just leave the tofu in the fridge?’ and end up bringing up things from a year ago.”

Rain said, “Don’t bring up things from a year ago. That’s a bit much,” while Yoo Jae-suk took his wife’s side, saying, “She brings it up to get you riled up and make her point.”

Rain asked Yoo Jae-suk how he handles situations like that. Yoo replied, “I just say right away, ‘Okay. I forgot. I’ll take care of it next time,’” and said he immediately apologizes to Na Kyung-eun.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk married Na Kyung-eun, a former MBC announcer, in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.