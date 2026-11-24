[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan made people laugh by recalling how he once faced fierce criticism from mothers after revealing his unusual ideal type.

Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-jun appeared as guests on KBS2's Problem Child in House, which aired on the 24th.

That day, when asked about his ideal type, Heo candidly said, “It’s okay if someone has tried smoking, but I’d prefer that she not smoke. I’d like her to drink.” He then recalled, “I once said my ideal type was someone who makes breakfast, and on a show with mothers, criticism came pouring in like arrows flying in the movie 300,” drawing laughter.

He added, “I wish the only thing in the morning were the sound of someone tapping on a cutting board.” It was a witty way of expressing his fantasy of having someone prepare something for him first thing in the morning.

“Song Eun-i and Kim Sook need to take responsibility,” Heo said, recalling how he had revealed his ideal type during a phone call on VIVO TV, hosted by Song Eun-i and Kim Sook.

He explained, “When I was asked, ‘Are you okay with women who smoke, too?’ I said, ‘When I was younger, not a chance. Now I’m okay with a woman smoking, as long as she can go two hours without smoking.’”

Heo complained that his words had been distorted into, “Heo Kyung-hwan likes women who smoke, too.” Song Eun-i heard this and said, “A search for Heo Kyung-hwan’s ideal type brings up ‘a woman who can go two hours without smoking,’” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.