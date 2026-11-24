[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Miura Ayane, wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, showed off her remarkable recovery after a vaginal birth.

On the 24th, Ayane shared an update after giving birth, saying, “I’m resting well after giving birth. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reply to those who sent me messages.”

In the photo, Ayane’s facial swelling had completely gone down just one day after giving birth. She went on to express her satisfaction with vaginal delivery, drawing attention as she said, “The power of vaginal delivery—you can come see your baby just four hours after they’re born”; “With a vaginal delivery, you can shower less than 24 hours after giving birth. I should wash up and go for a walk”; and “So refreshing.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon married Ayane, a Japanese woman 14 years his junior, in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter in 2024 and their second daughter on the 23rd.

On the 23rd, Lee Ji-hoon expressed his overwhelming emotion at the birth of his second daughter, saying, “Could there be another moment like this in the world? You greeted the world with your tiny hands. And Mom brought you into the world with a love greater than anyone else’s. Dad simply watched by your side, grateful and grateful again.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.