[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, who appeared on ‘Single’s Inferno 3,’ apologized over the so-called ‘inconsiderate wedding guests’ controversy that erupted at Yun Ha-jeong’s wedding.

On the 24th, Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun each posted an apology on their social media accounts.

The two said, “We think that walking down the aisle at the wedding was truly ignorant and reckless. Regardless of our intentions, we sincerely reflect on and apologize for not sufficiently considering the feelings of the couple whose wedding it was.”

They said that on the 9th, they received a request from Yun Ha-jeong to delete the video and apologize, and in response admitted their wrongdoing at the time and each conveyed a sincere apology in a lengthy message.

They clarified some misunderstandings, saying they had not opened and looked through the marriage vows or any other belongings or documents without permission. They also explained that claims that they had suddenly contacted the couple to gain personal benefits, or that they later stopped responding, did not apply to them.

They added, “The person concerned did not mention our names directly in the video, and we were identified based on various circumstances,” and said, “We earnestly ask that no further criticism or malicious comments be directed at the person concerned either in this process.”

Earlier, on the 23rd, Yun Ha-jeong shared on YouTube an unbelievable story about a couple who walked down the aisle before the bride and groom made their entrance at the wedding and even looked through the marriage vows.

Afterward, speculation arose online that Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun were the couple in question, as they had posted a video of themselves walking down the aisle at Yun Ha-jeong’s wedding, held on the 16th of last month. As the controversy spread, the two apologized, acknowledging that their behavior had been reckless.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.