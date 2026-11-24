[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk was taken aback by actor Yoo Yeon-seok’s blunt remark about him having dropped out of college.

The episode of SBS’s “Whenever Possible” that aired on the 24th showed singer and actor Rain (Bi) and actor Kim Jae-wook visiting Sinchon with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

That day, the four met “Sonagi,” the band club at Yonsei University. When the students named their majors, including food and nutrition, computer science, economics and business administration, Yoo Jae-suk recalled his ambitious high school days, saying, “Those are all departments I wanted to go to.”

Just then, Yoo Yeon-seok announced, “But you dropped out!” Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing, flustered, and said, “No, why are you bringing up the fact that I dropped out?”

Yoo Jae-suk entered the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment at Seoul Institute of the Arts in 1991 but dropped out. He previously said on KBS2’s “Happy Together 3,” “It wasn’t that I couldn’t graduate; I was expelled. I dropped out. I was so busy at the time that I couldn’t attend school much.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.