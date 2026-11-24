[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Oh Jung-tae revealed an unconventional congratulatory gift alongside news that his eldest daughter, a 17-year-old currently attending a science high school, had been admitted to KAIST early.

SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 24th, featured Oh Jung-tae and Jung Joon-ha as part of a special titled “Husbands Blessed with Good Wives.”

That day, Oh Jung-tae proudly shared the good news, saying, “My eldest daughter is 17, and she’s going to enter KAIST early.” She had graduated early after completing only her second year at a science high school and been accepted to KAIST.

So happy that he could hardly contain himself, Oh Jung-tae stuck his daughter’s college acceptance certificate to his forehead, making everyone laugh.

The cast members congratulated him in unison, saying, “That’s something to be proud of.” Kim Gu-ra advised, “You need to exercise restraint at a time like this. Parents shouldn’t do anything rash at a time like this,” but Oh Jung-tae kept grinning and couldn’t hide his joy.

When asked how his wife reacted, Oh Jung-tae said, “My wife seems to be floating in the air right now.”

Oh Jung-tae then revealed the congratulatory gift he had promised his daughter for her acceptance. He said, “I was so grateful to her (so I prepared a gift),” then confessed, “I heard her friends get approached a lot, but she said it had never happened to her. Hearing that, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s because she takes after me.’”

When Kim Gu-ra and Kim Sook responded, “She doesn’t take after her dad” and “She takes after her mom,” Oh Jung-tae said, “When she smiles, she’s exactly like me. So I promised her when she was in middle school that I’d get her plastic surgery during winter break.” His revelation caused a stir in the studio.

Lee Ji-hye heard this and joked, “Then let’s meet up sometime. I’ll give you a plastic surgery consultation.” Kim Gu-ra added, “If she looks like you when she smiles, tell her not to smile. That’s best. Tell her to go for the cool beauty look,” drawing big laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.