[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Jeong Jun-ha boasted about the exceptional language skills and dancing talent of his 13-year-old son, Roha, who attends an international school.

Aired on the 24th, the SBS show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' featured a special on 'Husbands Blessed with Good Fortune in Their Wives,' with Oh Jung-tae and Jeong Jun-ha appearing as guests.

On the show, following Oh Jung-tae's daughter, who entered KAIST after graduating early from a science high school, Jeong Jun-ha's son Roha also drew attention for his impressive credentials and talents.

Roha, who has shown off exceptional dancing skills thanks to his innate sense of movement, has also drawn attention for his handsome looks at just 13 years old. He also has an exceptional aptitude for languages. Jeong Jun-ha said, "Because my son attends an international school, he speaks four languages."

He went on to express his pride in his 'language genius' son, saying, "He speaks English, Japanese and Korean like a native, and he also speaks Chinese." Hearing this, Kim Gu-ra quipped, "I noticed Jeong Jun-ha was good at Japanese too when he was ordering meat," drawing laughter.

Roha had previously attracted attention for his exceptional dancing skills. In a choreography video for his own song 'A Saeu,' which Jeong Jun-ha released in 2021, Roha not only danced naturally alongside his father and the dancers but also showed impressive control as he moved through the choreography.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ha married his Japanese wife, who is 10 years his junior, in 2012, and they welcomed their son Roha the following year. Roha currently attends an international school and is developing his talents in a range of fields alongside his studies.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.