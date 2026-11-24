[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress and YouTuber Lee Hae-in, now the owner of a “4-billion-won building,” shared an update on how she is struggling with loan interest and vacancies.

A video titled “The Fate of a Celebrity Who Bought a 4-Billion-Won Building With 100% Financing, Even Though It Would Sell for 3 Billion Won (Actress Lee Hae-in)” was released on the YouTube channel Business Landlord Kang Ho-dong on the 22nd.

Lee Hae-in said the building had two vacant units and voiced concerns about its profitability. The building’s purchase price was 4.05 billion won; she put in 1.1 billion won of her own money, including taxes and other costs, and borrowed the remaining 3.2 billion won to buy it.

“My top priority was to get a return high enough that I wouldn’t have to pay interest out of pocket. I didn’t need a building because I had a lot of money; I needed one to generate cash flow because I didn’t have much financial leeway. I need a steady income, even if it’s just 1 million won,” Lee Hae-in said. But her monthly interest payments currently amount to 13 million to 14 million won.

“The rent brings in around 10 million won a month. It leaves me having to pay out 3 million to 4 million won, so as a first-time building owner, I can’t sleep. I don’t think you should invest without knowing much about buildings or use excessive leverage,” she said, sounding distressed.

Lee Hae-in made her debut as an advertising model in 2005 and appeared in dramas including “Golden Fish” and “Five Fingers.” She gained particular attention through tvN’s variety show “Fun TV Rollercoaster.” She began working as a YouTuber in earnest in 2020 and made headlines last year when she revealed that she had bought a 4-billion-won building.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.