[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] CL of 2NE1 showed off her enduring friendship with Park Bom by speaking with her directly over the phone.

On the 24th, a video titled “EP.1 ‘ICONIC’” was posted on the YouTube channel ‘CL.’

That day, CL was practicing a new song when she said, “There’s a 2NE1 group chat. I don’t think Bom knows yet that the album is coming out, so I should call and ask her.”

Later, CL called Park Bom and playfully expressed her disappointment, saying, “You know I’m putting out a new song, right? I’m hurt. Leave me a comment or something.” Park Bom cheered, “Wow!” and then offered to promote her fellow member, saying, “Should I post something for you?”

When CL then expressed her disappointment, saying, “I told you last time, let’s go to a Big Bang concert together,” Park Bom replied, “How am I supposed to go if you call me on the day? Call me the day before.” CL said, “Next time, I’ll try to let you know a week in advance,” and looked forward to seeing her.

Earlier, CL had shared her feelings about Park Bom through The Black Label’s official channel on the 15th.

At the time, CL said, “Last year, the 2NE1 tour went ahead without a new song so it could coincide with the 15th anniversary of our debut. I was really disappointed that we couldn’t release a new song.” She added, “Park Bom’s health was also the top priority then. Sandara Park was preparing a solo project, so I thought we could do that first and, if the opportunity came, (resume activities as a full group).”

2NE1 managed to reunite in 2025, but Park Bom suspended her activities for health reasons and sparked controversy by publicly taking aim at Sandara Park in March. Sandara Park and CL then unfollowed Park Bom’s account, giving rise to rumors that they had cut ties. But CL sincerely made clear that she had put Park Bom’s health first, and the rumors of a falling-out were put to rest.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.