[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The physician couple Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther showed off their playful chemistry during a trip to Hong Kong, with ultra-expensive liquor and a surprise gift.

The final installment of Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol’s second trip to Hong Kong was revealed on the 24th on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.”

That day, Hong Hye-geol suggested they leave the hotel and eat out instead of ordering room service, and the two headed out together. After looking around a market and trying durian for the first time in their lives, they visited a lavish Michelin Guide-listed restaurant in Hong Kong.

“I spent a fortune. It’s the most delicious, most famous and most high-end restaurant in the Hong Kong area,” Hong Hye-geol said, emphasizing that it had been featured in the Michelin Guide for 18 consecutive years and was the first Cantonese restaurant in the world to earn three Michelin stars.

There, Hong Hye-geol ordered a bottle of kaoliang liquor priced at 640,000 won, then went on to drink liquor costing 60,000 won a glass. Watching him, Kim Gu-ra expressed his envy, saying, “That’s the life—like Hong Hye-geol.”

Following Hong Hye-geol’s lead, Yeo Esther downed in one go a liquor with an alcohol content of over 50%. Seemingly tipsy, she let out her pent-up frustration: “Honestly, you! You’re two years younger than me, yet you’ve spoken informally to me and called me an idiot your whole life, haven’t you?” She went on to demand, “Why should I have to get your permission to spend money on jewelry? Did you ask my permission when you bought a bicycle?” Hong Hye-geol reacted in dismay: “Why are you speaking informally to me?”

Yeo Esther poured out her feelings: “You used to call me ‘Doctor,’ and now you call me ‘idiot.’” When she tried to refill her glass, Hong Hye-geol raised the tension, saying, “Don’t. No. Please, I beg you.” But he soon changed his tune, saying, “I’m in such a good mood,” then went straight to the hotel and fell asleep. Seeing Hong Hye-geol still feeling the effects of the alcohol the next morning, Kim Gu-ra clicked his tongue and said, “He’ll end up getting dumped if he keeps that up.”

Later, Hong Hye-geol booked a table at a famous dim sum restaurant and even fed Yeo Esther the dim sum himself. He also moved her by secretly preparing and giving her an emerald bracelet. But the bracelet cost 28,000 won, and Hong Hye-geol joked, “But when you wear it, people will think it’s worth tens of millions of won.”

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol have ended the intermittent separation that lasted about five years in the past and are living together again. Hong Hye-geol previously said on a broadcast that his wife’s depression was deeper than he had thought, and that they ended their separation and resumed living together from August 2025 onward.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.