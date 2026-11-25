[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kang Kyun-sung of the group Noel and his wife Yuhajin, who is 14 years his junior, joined a couples' variety show just two weeks after their wedding, with a preview teasing his belief in premarital abstinence and a conflict that unfolded the day before their wedding.

A preview featuring Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin, a married couple set to join as a new “destiny couple,” was released during the episode of SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, which aired on the 24th.

That day, Kang spoke about “premarital abstinence,” saying, “She's someone I had no reason to delay marrying,” and adding, “It's an awkward and embarrassing subject, but our views on marriage and our values matched well.” Yuhajin also expressed her special affection, saying, “When he said, ‘How about doing things in our own order?’ I said, ‘That's so romantic.’”

However, unexpected tension surfaced the day before the wedding. When Yuhajin nestled into his arms, Kang was flustered and hurried away, saying, “You're too close.” He tried to reassure her, saying, “I'll do it for you after the wedding tomorrow.” But Yuhajin soon shot back, “If you act like this, you'll have to live alone,” hinting at the conflict they faced on the eve of the wedding and raising anticipation for next week's episode.

The two tied the knot on October 30 at a wedding venue in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Less than two weeks after their wedding, the whirlwind newlyweds are set to appear on an observational variety show.

Kang had previously spoken on several broadcasts about his firm belief in premarital abstinence. He drew attention when he revealed that he and Yuhajin had continued to observe it even after announcing their plans to marry.

On the 14th of last month, he also addressed rumors of a premarital pregnancy on MBC's Radio Star, which arose after he decided to marry Yuhajin, who is 14 years his junior, after eight months of dating. “We haven't made love. We have no experience,” he said, drawing a line. He continued, “When I met someone I could marry, I felt I should keep that commitment with her. It's a true honeymoon. We have high expectations,” and his candid remarks caused a stir in the studio.

The two first met nine years ago. Kang was 37 and Yuhajin was 23 at the time, but the 14-year age gap felt like a burden, and they did not continue seeing each other after going out for a meal a few times. Nine years later, this February, they reconnected through an introduction from an acquaintance, became a couple, and married after dating for about eight months. Kang expressed his deep affection for Yuhajin, describing her as “someone I can grow with and who makes me put myself aside.”

Meanwhile, Kang debuted in 2002 as a member of the group Noel and released numerous hit songs, including “Proposal,” “It Was All You,” and “I Miss You, I Miss You.” Yuhajin is an actress who made her debut in the 2019 MBC drama One Spring Night and has appeared in the dramas Welcome and Love Is for Suckers, as well as the play Rental Apartment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.