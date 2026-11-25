[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality KIM SAEROM, who has often spoken of her dream of becoming a mother, has shared photos of her proposal along with news of her remarriage, about 10 years after her divorce.

On the 24th, KIM SAEROM posted several photos on her social media with the message, "I have a legal partner now, as of November 11, 2026. I'll love you for a long time, keeping both my mind and body healthy."

The photos showed KIM SAEROM being proposed to by her partner. Her partner got down on one knee and held out a ring to her, and KIM SAEROM responded with a bright smile, cradling a bouquet. The excitement of a new beginning showed in her beaming expression.

KIM SAEROM has consistently shared her hopes of remarrying and having children through various programs and other content.

Last April, she also tried her hand at a "parenting experience" through her YouTube channel, looking after a friend's eight-month-old baby.

At the time, KIM SAEROM said, "There seems to be so much content about parenting experiences coming out these days." She added, "But I'm serious. I have a dream of becoming a mother," expressing her excitement. Although she struggled as she tried her hand at all aspects of childcare, including changing a diaper, feeding the baby solid food, and changing the baby's clothes—tasks she had never done before—she gradually bonded with the baby and appeared to become more adept.

After the parenting experience, she shared her honest thoughts, saying, "It was so hard, but so lovely," and drew laughter with a down-to-earth joke: "It's not that mothers wear T-shirts with stretched-out necklines; it's that raising children stretches them out."

KIM SAEROM married chef Chan-oh Lee in 2015 but divorced about a year and four months later. Now, about 10 years on, she is embarking on a new chapter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.