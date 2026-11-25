[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Song Jin-woo prepared a wedding photo shoot he had been unable to do 10 years ago because of the cost as a surprise for his wife, Minami, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” aired on the 24th and showed Song Jin-woo embarking on a special 10th-anniversary vow renewal photo shoot with his Japanese wife, Minami.

Song Jin-woo began by saying, “It’s our 10th wedding anniversary this year, isn’t it? Let’s do some of the things we’ve wanted to do.” He continued, “Didn’t we skip wedding photos when we got married? To save money, we only had the wedding ceremony and didn’t take studio photos.” At the time, they had skipped all photo shoots other than the main ceremony to save money.

Song Jin-woo went on to reveal the surprise, saying, “It’s not as though I went out drinking for no reason. Every drink had a meaning.” He added, “Actually, I got the go-ahead from an older friend I know to take wedding photos for our 10th anniversary this year.”

When Minami worried about the cost, saying, “No. Isn’t that kind of thing expensive?”, Song Jin-woo reassured her: “Don’t worry about the money. An older friend I know said he’d take the photos for free.” Before the shoot, Song showed how devoted he was, even giving Minami a foot massage himself to help reduce her puffiness.

For the main shoot, Minami, who is Japanese, wore a traditional Japanese outfit, while Song Jin-woo dressed in hanbok. Having come together across national borders, the two brought their faces close as if about to kiss, creating a romantic mood.

More playful transformations followed. After a cowboy concept that reflected his tastes, Song Jin-woo drew on a “Jang Wonyoung” beauty mark and made a bold transformation into a high school girl, while Minami pulled off a boys’ school uniform, completing the fresh look of a high school couple.

Meanwhile, Song Jin-woo married his Japanese wife, Minami, in 2015. They have a firstborn daughter, Umi, born in 2019, and a second-born son, Haru, born in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.