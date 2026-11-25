[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] G-Dragon of the group BigBang said, “I even have plans for children,” then shared his surprising wish to have a child and some outlandish baby-naming ideas, turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

A video posted on the 24th to the YouTube channel “Jipdaeseong” was titled “Are You Keeping the Empty House Safe? The Homeowner’s Proof-of-Life Check-In with Big Brothers Jiyong and Youngbae.”

That day’s conversation began with the new song “Girib” and Taeyang’s “Giribgeun,” then moved on to G-Dragon’s knack for planning.

When Daesung exclaimed to G-Dragon, “How far ahead have you planned?”, G-Dragon casually shot back, “I even have plans for children,” and, “You can make plans, can’t you?”

When Daesung marveled, “Imagine being born and having G-Dragon as your dad,” G-Dragon shared his true feelings: “I don’t know whether it’ll happen or not, but I want to make plans.”

Daesung chimed in, “You should, hyung,” and G-Dragon immediately shot back, “With you,” making everyone burst out laughing.

G-Dragon went on to say, “If I had one like Daesung, whether a son or a daughter, I’d want nothing more. So I could take a little break from work. Want to be my son?” He expressed his special affection for Daesung and his wish to have a child.

The laughter really took off as they improvised names for hypothetical children. Taeyang played off the Kwon surname and suggested, “How about ‘Kwon Chong’?” G-Dragon was pleased, giving it the meaning “bright and intelligent,” and Daesung added the idea “Kwon Beop.”

G-Dragon went a step further and turned the room upside down when he revealed, “There’s puberty and all sorts of things, so I even thought of ‘Kwon Taegi’ so they could get used to them from a young age and overcome them.” They also came up with “Kwon Se-ryeon,” meaning “grow up refined,” and “Kwon Juice,” inspired by his mother’s way of speaking, making for a lively battle of wits.

G-Dragon recently became an uncle to two children when his older sister, Dami Kwon, gave birth to her second daughter with actor Kim Min-joon. Now that he has shared his own plans for children and his knack for naming them, fans are showing keen interest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.