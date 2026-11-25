[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] The final moments of actress Kim Young-ae, who never let go of her passion for acting even while battling cancer, have been revisited.

An account of Kim Young-ae pressing ahead with filming while undergoing cancer treatment was revealed on MBN’s The Emperor of the Thumb, which aired on the 24th.

When Kim Young-ae’s story came up that day, singer and actor Kim Jung-min said, “I remember her very well. Even though she wasn’t well, she showed us that she kept acting until the very end,” expressing longing for the late actress.

In 2017, Kim Young-ae delivered a powerful performance as Choi Gok-ji, a mother, in KBS2’s 50-episode weekend drama The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop. However, her pancreatic cancer symptoms reportedly worsened rapidly during filming. She had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012 and undergone surgery.

The Emperor of the Thumb said that although Kim Young-ae was hospitalized at the time, she obtained permission to leave the hospital and went ahead with filming on days when she had a shoot. Despite the intense pain of battling cancer, she reportedly refused to take painkillers on filming days. The account said she even stopped taking them for fear they would leave her mentally foggy and unable to memorize the script properly.

Kim Young-ae eventually passed away after completing filming for all 50 episodes as promised, and the story once again evoked sadness.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-ae died on April 9, 2017, at the age of 66.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.