[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] V.O.S member Park Ji-heon said he homeschooled all six of his children (an approach in which children are educated at home by their parents or through private tutoring instead of attending school).

A video titled 'I Should Have Had More Children | V.O.S's Park Ji-heon Talks About Raising a Large Family' was recently released on the Yeoseong Dong-a YouTube channel.

Park Ji-heon said he homeschooled all six of his children, adding, “The children tend to enjoy spending time with their parents and often wait for their mom and dad. They also want to do things together with their mom and dad, whatever it is.”

He also explained why he chose homeschooling: “You can learn a lot by going to school. But I felt that while you gain things at school, you also lose a lot. We live in an era when there are many ways to replace school studies even without attending school, so I made the bold choice to raise my children in a way that would make them happy.”

He also mentioned his homeschooling curriculum, saying the children take equivalency exams corresponding to compulsory education: “I didn’t homeschool them to give them a better education. The goal was to get away from that practice. I had them study required subjects such as Korean, English and math, and some Chinese characters, and had them focus on arts and sports for the rest.”

Park Ji-heon said his children were highly satisfied with homeschooling: “If the children hadn’t been happy, I would have given up long ago. I think homeschooling has a lot to do with how unusually cheerful they are. I think they were able to live more comfortably because they weren’t exposed to competition.”

Meanwhile, Park Ji-heon debuted with V.O.S in 2004 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including 'Tell Me While Looking Into My Eyes,' 'Every Day,' 'Beautiful Life,' 'It's a Big Deal' and 'On a Day I Miss You.' He married in 2010 and has six children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.