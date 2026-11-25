[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Chef Park Eun-young drew laughs by revealing that since getting married, she no longer has to worry about being misunderstood when she is kind to male guests.

On the 24th, the YouTube channel Bab-eun-young released footage of singer and actor YOOK SUNGJAE visiting Park Eun-young's restaurant.

When YOOK SUNGJAE appeared as the new intern that day, Park Eun-young warmly greeted him, saying, “It's an open kitchen, and you're so handsome that I think the customers will like you.”

A little later, they put on aprons and got down to cooking. During this, Park Eun-young said, “It's hard to put on an apron,” and personally helped SUNGJAE into one, taking attentive care of him.

At that point, Park Eun-young drew laughs by saying, “Actually, one of the good things about being married is that I really like not getting criticized for things like putting an apron on a handsome male guest like this.”

She continued, “If I weren't married, people might say I was ‘flirting,’ right?” referring to how her actions could be misunderstood despite her intentions. Park Eun-young added, “Now that I'm married, people don't get the wrong idea about me, so it's become much more comfortable,” showing off her lively wit.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.