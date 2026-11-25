[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Choo Sung-hoon's family couldn't hold back tears at his final fight, marking the end of his 48-year career in combat sports.

Footage of Choo Sung-hoon's retirement fight was shown on TV for the first time on The Real Man’s Way to Travel, which aired on SBS Plus on the 24th.

Earlier, Choo Sung-hoon faced Chris Leben in the co-main event at Black Combat 17: Vantablack, held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st.

As Choo Sung-hoon's signature song, “Time to Say Goodbye,” rang out, his mother walked toward the stage with him, carrying a portrait of her late husband. When the two bowed deeply to the audience side by side, his wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter Love, watching from the stands, burst into tears.

The fight began shortly afterward, and a tense striking exchange unfolded in the ring. His mother, watching her son fight, also cheered him on earnestly, her eyes welling up.

After a close fight that went to the third round, Choo Sung-hoon suffered a disappointing loss but put on a heated contest worthy of a final challenge.

Choo Sung-hoon shared his heartfelt feelings for his mother, saying, “I entered the competitive world of martial arts and ended up doing it for 48 years. Mom, thank you so much for giving birth to me with a body that could take on one last challenge even after I turned 50. I love you. You don't have to worry anymore. I'm not going to fight anymore.”

He then announced, “I'll donate my fight purse to the younger folks who love combat sports.” He also made the audience laugh with a joke: “Love, our baby, you're not getting any allowance this time. Sorry.”

Finally, Choo Sung-hoon laid his gloves down in the ring and bowed deeply once more. He then stepped out of the ring and hugged his daughter Love tightly in both arms, moving the audience.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.