[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Hyejin Yoon, ballerina and wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, proudly showed off her daughter Jion's (13) dramatically improved guitar skills after just three months of lessons.

On the 24th, Hyejin Yoon shared an update about her daughter Jion on social media.

The video shows Jion putting on a small concert just for her mother.

With a serious expression, Jion focuses on playing the guitar, unable to take her eyes off the sheet music. She catches the eye as she even sings along to her own guitar accompaniment.

“You’ve been learning guitar at school once a week for three months, and you chose a song by Kim Kwang-seok—you’re pretty good,” Hyejin Yoon said, applauding her daughter’s passion and effort.

Jion displayed such remarkable technique that it was hard to believe she had learned for only three months, drawing admiration. She attends the vocal music department at Sunhwa Arts Middle School and also revealed her musical talent by belting out a song with her own sensibility.

Hyejin Yoon also shared a cute moment, adding, “It’s funny how she checks midway to see if Mom is looking away and doing something else.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.