[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] ChoA, formerly of the group Crayon Pop, expressed satisfaction with her changed appearance after undergoing ear filler injections.

On the 25th, ChoA shared a video of the procedure on social media, along with the caption, “My review of ear filler that I paid for myself.”

In the video, ChoA explained why she decided to get ear filler, saying, “My ears lay flat and weren’t very visible from the front.”

After consulting with a specialist and designing the ear shape she wanted, she received local anesthesia and underwent the filler procedure.

After the procedure, ChoA saw that her ears stood out more clearly and smiled brightly, saying, “It’s better than I expected. I really like it.”

She added, “Now that my ears are more visible from the front, my midface looks shorter, and it also makes me look a little younger,” expressing satisfaction with her changed appearance.

After debuting with Crayon Pop in 2012, ChoA worked as a musical theater actress before marrying a businessman six years her senior in 2021. After struggling with infertility, she became pregnant with identical twins through IVF and gave birth last February.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.