[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin have wrapped up about four years of life in Hawaii and settled in Korea, and attention is also turning to their two children’s education.

According to OSEN’s reporting on the 24th, Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin moved to Hawaii in 2022, then recently wrapped up their life abroad and returned to Korea with their two children. The family was confirmed to be living in a luxury apartment in Banpo-dong, Seocho District, Seoul.

The apartment the couple chose as their new home is said to have a market value, based on an exclusive floor area of 84 square meters, ranging from at least the high 4-billion-won range to as much as the 7-billion-won range.

Their children’s educational environment has also changed. The 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who attended a prestigious private school in Hawaii, reportedly transferred after returning to Korea to a British international school in Seoul.

In particular, their two children’s enrollment at a school in Korea has drawn attention to eligibility for admission to foreign schools. In Korea, eligibility for Korean nationals to attend foreign schools is determined by each school’s legal classification and admissions criteria; some require a certain period of overseas residence and school attendance. Students with Korean nationality may also have the opportunity to enroll if they meet the relevant requirements.

Given that Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin’s children lived in Hawaii for about four years, there has also been speculation that their overseas residence history may be relevant to their eligibility for admission to schools in Korea. However, it has not been confirmed which specific admission requirements they met to enroll at the school. It is also not known whether their children’s education was the direct reason the couple decided to return to Korea.

Meanwhile, Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin married in 2015 and have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.