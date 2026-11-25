[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon have brought their public relationship, which lasted about 3 years and 7 months, to an end. As news of their breakup spreads, attention has once again turned to Lee, who appeared noticeably thinner at a public event just 10 days ago.

On the 24th, the agencies representing Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon each confirmed the breakup, saying, “It is true that the two recently broke up. They have decided to support each other and remain good colleagues.”

The two met through Netflix’s series The Glory. They officially confirmed their relationship in April 2023 and continued their romance as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known public couples. They reportedly remained close even while Lee was serving in the Air Force military band, but in the end they went their separate ways.

With news of the breakup emerging, attention has also turned to Lee Do-hyun’s recent appearance. On the 14th, he attended DAY1 of the “2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA2026),” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, as a presenter.

At the time, Lee took the stage in an all-black suit and gave off a sophisticated air. However, his face looked noticeably slimmer than before, with a more pronounced jawline and cheeks that had visibly lost volume, drawing attention. Some fans expressed concern, saying, “It looks like he’s lost a lot of weight,” “His face looks half its former size,” and “Could something be going on?”

When news of his breakup with Lim Ji-yeon emerged just 10 days later, Lee’s gaunt appearance at the time also began drawing renewed attention online. Some netizens speculated that he might have been going through emotional distress because of the breakup.

However, the agencies for both parties did not disclose the specific timing or reasons for the breakup. It has also not been confirmed whether the change in Lee Do-hyun’s appearance was directly related to the breakup.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.