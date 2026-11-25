[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won and model Won Hyeon-ju divorced just one month after their wedding.

On the 24th, Won Hyeon-ju said on her account, “We have reached an amicable agreement and are almost finished with the divorce proceedings.”

After dating for eight years, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju registered their marriage in 2023, and the following year welcomed their daughter, Lua. The two held their wedding on October 18, but five days later, allegations of an affair emerged after a report claimed Yang had gone to a motel with another woman. Yang’s side acknowledged that he had gone to the motel but said he had done nothing inappropriate, and announced plans to take legal action against the person who made the allegations. However, Won Hyeon-ju and Yang Hong-won showed signs of trouble, unfollowing each other’s accounts and deleting all related posts. And now, they have ultimately split up.

The two must settle practical matters such as the division of assets, damages and child custody. Yang Hong-won owns a home in Paju valued at around 500 million won, as well as a Porsche. They also need to decide what to do with their YouTube channel, “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,” which they ran for about six months and grew to around 540,000 subscribers. The biggest issue is, of course, custody of their daughter. Since she is still just a two-year-old baby, they must carefully consider parental authority and custody, visitation arrangements, and how child support will be calculated and paid.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.