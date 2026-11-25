[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Can Kim Bada, formerly of the band Sinawe, avoid a prison sentence?

A sentencing hearing for Kim Bada, who was indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act (marijuana), will be held on the 25th, with the case heard by a single judge of Criminal Division 1 at the Sokcho Branch of Chuncheon District Court.

Kim Bada was arrested in March on suspicion of possessing and smoking marijuana in downtown Sokcho, Gangwon Province. He was also sentenced in 2010 to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for allegedly buying marijuana through an acquaintance and smoking it with them.

Kim Bada tearfully pleaded for leniency, saying, “I committed the offense of smoking marijuana because of a momentary lapse in judgment. I deeply regret it and am reflecting on it with profound remorse. I swore in utter anguish that I would never touch marijuana again. I am voluntarily attending meetings for people with drug addiction, where I am once again realizing the dangers of drugs, and I am working to stay off them. Because I have lost contact with my family, I feel lonely, blame myself, and have symptoms of depression; I am even receiving hospital treatment.”

However, prosecutors sought a three-year prison sentence, confiscation of the seized items, and an order to collect an additional 500,000 won.

Kim Bada joined Sinawe as its fifth vocalist in 1996 and rose to prominence. He later performed with bands including Butterfly Effect and Art of Parties.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.