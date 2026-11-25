Photo source: Lee Do-hyun’s Instagram

Photo source: Lee Do-hyun’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] “Loved you more than you loved yourself (Loved you more than you loved yourself).”

The phrase in a photo actor Lee Do-hyun posted on his social media in the past is being revisited in light of news of his breakup with Lim Ji-yeon.

As the couple’s public relationship came to an end after about three years, Lee Do-hyun’s English-language sentence has prompted reactions that it carries a deeper meaning.

The post was a photo Lee Do-hyun shared after attending a Prada event held in Milan, Italy, early last month. The photo showed the phrase “Loved you more than you loved yourself,” written in white on a gray floor, along with the account name “@7soulsdeep.” The phrase appears to have been written by 7SoulsDeep, an artist based in New York. At the time, Lee shared photos from his trip with a calm, everyday feel, without any particular explanation. No other posts have appeared on Lee Do-hyun’s Instagram since this one early last month.

His appearance at a recent awards ceremony is also drawing renewed attention. Lee Do-hyun also worried fans at the ceremony on the 14th with a noticeably slimmer face and what appeared to be a gaunt look.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun first met through the 2022 Netflix series The Glory, later became a couple, and confirmed their relationship in April 2023. The two continued seeing each other during Lee Do-hyun’s military service and had been publicly dating for about three years, but their respective agencies officially confirmed their breakup on the 24th.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.