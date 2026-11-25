[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer DinDin will reveal for the first time on MBC's 'Radio Star' the behind-the-scenes story of his mother's departure from 'My Little Old Boy,' which he has never discussed before. He says he heard the news of her departure before she did, and will share how he felt at the time and her unexpected reaction. He will also tell a range of stories, from his mother's secret fandom of Im Young-woong to why he changed the date of his birthday concert because of Kim Gu-ra, as well as the first reveal of his new song, 'Love Target.'

MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing today (the 25th), will feature Jin-seong, Choi Jae-rim, DinDin and Lee Mu-jin in a special titled 'Don't Pick on My Genre~♪' (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Nam Yoo-jung, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

On the show, DinDin will share for the first time the story behind his mother's departure from 'My Little Old Boy.' He says he was the first to hear the news from someone involved with the program. Knowing how happy his mother had been to appear on the show, he felt he might cry. He says he later broke the news to her carefully over a meal, but was startled by her reaction, which was different from what he had expected.

DinDin reveals that his mother went through a difficult time for about a year after leaving the show. She couldn't let go of the program and even kept track of its ratings. But recently, as invitations for her to appear as a solo guest have continued to come in, she has started new activities, drawing interest in how her life has changed.

He also reveals his mother's secret fandom of Im Young-woong. DinDin recalls that when the trot craze was at its height, his mother suddenly called him and stressed her affection for her son, saying, “Mom doesn't like trot.” But one day, when he stopped by her home, he found her sitting in front of the TV, intently watching Im Young-woong perform. Her reaction—hurrying to turn off the TV when DinDin walked in and denying she was a fan—makes for a funny story.

He then shares the story behind his mother even receiving a gift directly from Im Young-woong, revealing every detail of her adorable fandom, which left her completely disarmed in front of him.

He will also reveal why he changed the date of his birthday concert because of something Kim Gu-ra said. DinDin says he had held concerts on November 20, his birthday, to give back to fans for all the love they had shown him. But a past remark by Kim Gu-ra—wondering whether people came because it was DinDin's birthday—stayed with him. So this year, wanting to take on the challenge head-on with only his music and performance, he changed the concert date to December 12.

DinDin will also reveal a special gift he prepared for concertgoers. He felt bad about having to raise ticket prices, so he prepared gifts for his fans. He surprises the MCs by revealing that at last year's concert, he gave each audience member a gift worth more than 100,000 won.

DinDin also expresses pride in his concert, saying he performs for three to four hours with talented session musicians who have world-tour experience. In particular, he shows confidence in his new musical endeavors and gives the first performance of his new song, 'Love Target,' on 'Radio Star.' Viewers will be curious to see how the MCs react to his live performance.

He also spills the beans on his own embarrassing early-career memories with Swings. Recalling how he suddenly became popular after appearing on 'Show Me The Money,' DinDin shares how he roamed the streets of Hongdae with Swings and Mad Clown. Excited by people recognizing them, they deliberately sought out crowded places and even shouted rap chants. DinDin's candid reflection that he was simply happy at the time but feels embarrassed looking back now makes for a funny story.

DinDin's stories—from the behind-the-scenes details of his mother's departure from 'My Little Old Boy' and her fandom of Im Young-woong to his heartfelt dedication to his concert and the first reveal of his new song, 'Love Target'—can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing today, Wednesday the 25th, at 10:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.