[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ATEEZ has made another big splash.

ATEEZ has conquered both of Billboard's major U.S. charts at once.

ATEEZ claimed No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main albums chart, with its 15th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part 6,” marking its fourth time at No. 1 overall. Starting with its eighth mini album, “The World Episode 1: Movement,” in 2022, ATEEZ has placed 10 consecutive albums in the Top 10. This is the most Top 10 entries by any group worldwide in the 2020s.

The album logged 195,000 album units in its first week of release in the U.S. Physical and digital album sales alone accounted for 191,000 copies. Buoyed by the popularity of its local fanbase, ATEEZ also claimed the top spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

ATEEZ also placed its title track “Up” (No. 90) on the Hot 100, the main singles chart and an indicator of a song's actual popularity. Following “Lemon Drop” and “In Your Fantasy,” this marked the group's third Hot 100 entry overall, proving its global impact.

ATEEZ said, “We are genuinely happy and honored to have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time and to have also entered the Billboard Hot 100 with our title track ‘Up.’ We believe this is a valuable achievement made possible by so many people around the world relating to and loving music that carries ATEEZ’s unique style.”

They added, “Above all, we want to express our deepest gratitude to ATINY (the name of our fandom), who are always by our side and support us so steadfastly. We will continue to stay true to our roots and work even harder to show you our own music and performances so that we can repay you for the love you’ve given us. Thank you again, sincerely.”

ATEEZ will kick off its 2027 world tour, “Zero to All,” in Incheon from January 22 to 24 next year.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.