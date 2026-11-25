[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Song Min-ho (Mino), a member of the group Winner who was given a suspended sentence for alleged violations of the Military Service Act, will serve again.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) recently completed the administrative procedures and review for Mino’s recall and finalized the designation of a new service institution. The MMA plans to notify Mino’s side of his recall this month. He will serve an additional 102 days, the amount of time he was absent from his workplace without authorization. His workplace will not be disclosed due to privacy concerns.

From March 2023 to December 2024, Mino served as a social service agent at the Seoul Mapo District Facilities Management Corporation and community facilities, but he was indicted on charges of being absent without authorization for 102 days without a valid reason.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced Mino to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

Mino later issued a handwritten apology, saying, “I am deeply sorry for disappointing the young people fulfilling their military service obligations, as well as all the fans who have cared for me more than anyone else. I felt regret day after day. I am ashamed of and regret my past choices, which showed a lack of responsibility. I will reflect on my foolish mistakes without evading them. I will faithfully fulfill the remaining procedures and obligations.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.