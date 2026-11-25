On the 25th, a funeral altar for the late actor Lee Soon-jae was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Photo: Joint Press Corps/2025.11.25/

The funeral altar for the late actor Lee Soon-jae at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 26th. The Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit (First Class), posthumously awarded by the government

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I owe you so much for a lifetime.”

A true actor who stayed onstage until the very end. An elder of our time who never forgot his fans' gratitude. Longing for the late Lee Soon-jae still lingers among us.

Lee Soon-jae passed away early in the morning on November 25, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province, in 1934, Lee Soon-jae moved to Seoul with his grandparents when he was four. His career as a great actor began with the 1956 play Beyond the Horizon. He later made his full-fledged debut before the public in 1965 as a member of TBC’s first class of exclusive actors.

He went on to appear in more than 100 dramas. His filmography alone is a portrait of postwar South Korean popular culture. He appeared in era-defining works such as What Is Love?, Heo Jun, Lee San, Wind of the Palace, and High Kick! He also spent time in politics, but his true place was always as an actor. He performed in plays, films, and dramas alike.

The older he got, the more his passion for acting burned. He remained onstage even as his stamina waned and his eyesight deteriorated to the point of near blindness.

During his appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block in April last year, Lee Soon-jae recalled that he had “lost 10 kg” while taking on four plays in quick succession. The great actor, who devoted himself to his passion for acting despite his frail 90-year-old body, was also an embodiment of hard work.

MBC’s special memorial documentary Actor Lee Soon-jae: I Owe You So Much revealed an anecdote about the late actor devoting himself to rehearsals without telling those around him, even as he was losing his sight.

By the time he was filming the KBS 2TV drama Dog Knows Everything, his eyesight had deteriorated to the point that both eyes were on the verge of blindness. He put his sense of responsibility to finish the work ahead of the warnings from his body.

Dog Knows Everything, to which Lee Soon-jae gave his all until the very end, became a special gift for him: it brought him the honor of winning his first-ever acting grand prize at the age of 90. It was a long-awaited joy for an actor who had left behind countless works but had never won the grand prize.

After winning the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, Lee Soon-jae was moved, saying, “When you live a long time, a day like this comes along.” He went on to say, “I have been indebted to you viewers and received so much help from you throughout my life. Thank you.”

His acceptance speech has been recalled time and again by those remembering him since his passing. It was an expression of gratitude, almost like a final testament, from an actor who had brought laughter and emotion to the public throughout his life.

Even at the end of his life, all he had in mind was his work. When the head of his agency asked, “Is there anything you’d like to do once your health improves?”, he answered without hesitation, “The only thing I want to do is work on a project.” It was a remark befitting Lee Soon-jae, who had spent his whole life as an actor.

He devoted his life to acting and never gave up being an actor until the very end. A year after his passing, the works he left behind are still alive among us. And now, his fans remember him, saying, “We owe you so much.”

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.