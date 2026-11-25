[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Jung-hwa and You Eun-sung, a married couple, opened up about a marital spat.

On the 24th, a video titled “Late Night in New York: Kim Jung-hwa Leaves the Hotel... The Story of Their First Marital Fight” was posted on Kim Jung-hwa’s YouTube channel.

The production team asked Kim Jung-hwa and You Eun-sung, who married after a short courtship, about marital fights. Asked about a fight he remembered, You Eun-sung said, “We fought in New York. I don’t know why. I don’t think couples usually fight over anything really serious. I don’t even remember the really trivial things.” He recalled, “She said she was going to leave the hotel. I blocked the door, but she went out at night. The police were patrolling around. Walking around New York at night is unthinkable. Looking back now, it was ridiculous.”

You Eun-sung said, “Jung-hwa is brave, but I think she just didn’t know enough. She didn’t know you shouldn’t do that.” He continued, “Eventually, the police came to me. I guess someone reported that a woman was walking alone. They contacted the police saying it was dangerous, and the police checked with the hotel.” He revealed that police had even gotten involved in the marital spat.

The production team asked, “Wasn’t it on the plane to the U.S. when you had that huge fight last time?” Kim Jung-hwa replied, “It was before we went to the U.S. He was upset that I didn’t answer the phone while I was performing. I had it on silent.”

Only then did You Eun-sung remember. “I said something because you had your phone on silent and weren’t answering. But when our oldest has their phone on silent, it causes chaos,” he said. Kim Jung-hwa said, “They have to go to their after-school classes and do their homework. I don’t answer.” The production team took Kim Jung-hwa’s side, saying, “That’s something dads really don’t understand. I manage my own schedule on my own.” You Eun-sung complained, “There are things I need to check, and I need to get in touch, but I can’t.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.