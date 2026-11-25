[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] From actress Shin Min-a’s “Shagal” to her husband Kim Woo-bin’s “Jjejeiya,” the two brought laughs with their witty banter, each with its own distinct charm.

At the end of a video released on the 24th, previewing episode 165 of TEO’s web variety show Salon Drip, actor Kim Woo-bin was announced as a guest, raising expectations.

In the preview released that day, Kim Woo-bin drew attention by appearing in a gray suit, saying he needed to show proper respect. In particular, he made people laugh by shouting “Jjejeiya” in his characteristically low, appealing voice.

“Jjejeiya” is a newly coined term that has recently been trending, particularly among the MZ generation. Derived from “GG (Good Game),” a greeting exchanged after a game regardless of who won or lost, it is typically shouted playfully, emphasizing its distinctive pronunciation and intonation. It is mainly used when someone loses a game, but more recently it has also been used self-deprecatingly when things do not go as planned or circumstances are unfavorable. Kim Woo-bin delivered it in his own low voice and distinctive intonation, showcasing his exceptional variety-show skills.

Kim Woo-bin’s quick-witted banter continued when they arranged their seats. “I want to show viewers my good side, and my right side photographs well, too,” he said, asking Jang Do-yeon to switch seats and making everyone laugh. Jang Do-yeon, in turn, held on to the seat that showed off her right side well, and the two eventually sat side by side in a row and continued their conversation. Their playful battle of wills, with neither giving an inch, drew laughs even in the preview.

What drew the most attention was the two’s unexpected connection from the past. Kim Woo-bin began, “But, noona, don’t you remember me? It was way back 17 years ago.” He went on, “Let’s have a drink with some younger friends I’m close to. A comedienne. It’d be better not to tell the story, right?” His words immediately made Jang Do-yeon nervous.

Caught off guard by the hint of an unexpected revelation, Jang Do-yeon could not hide her flustered reaction, asking, “Would this harm my broadcasting career?” When Kim Woo-bin tried to bring up what happened back then, saying, “It left such a strong impression,” Jang Do-yeon asked, “Did my face turn red?” and looked even more flustered.

As curiosity grows about what happened between the two 17 years ago, attention is focused on what anecdote from that time Kim Woo-bin remembers. In contrast to the serious, weighty image he usually shows in his work, Kim Woo-bin exuded a cheerful charm even in the preview alone, raising expectations about what stories he and Jang Do-yeon will share.

Episode 166 of TEO’s Salon Drip, featuring Kim Woo-bin, will be released at 6 p.m. on December 1.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin married actress Shin Min-a last year after 10 years of publicly dating. Shin Min-a also made headlines last June when she appeared on No Prepare and shouted the newly coined term “Shagal.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.