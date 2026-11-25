[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Jeong Jun-ha showed off his candid, humorous way with words as he talked about his family.

Jeong Jun-ha appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter, “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”), which aired on the 24th, and shared various stories about his wife and son, Roha.

From the opening of the show, Jeong Jun-ha shared an update on his son's rapid growth and exceptional language skills. Saying his son, who was born in 2013, was a language prodigy, he said, “He goes to an international school, so he speaks four languages. He speaks English, Japanese and Korean like a native, and he also speaks Chinese,” drawing envy.

When the main video got underway, Jeong Jun-ha watched Song Jin Woo and made the audience laugh with the uninhibited banter of a close friend. He also added to the entertainment by candidly sharing stories about his married life and various experiences.

When the conversation turned to the couple's special gestures for each other, Jeong Jun-ha said, “I used to make a lot of grand gestures,” adding, “Now she really hates that kind of thing. She says, ‘Please don't do this kind of thing.’” He shared his wife's down-to-earth response.

But Jeong Jun-ha reenacted his wife's way of speaking, saying, “There are times, though. On our wedding anniversary or the day I first met my wife on a plane, sometimes she calls me and asks, ‘Where in the master bedroom is it? Is it here? Where is it?’” He went on to share an episode that left him sweating: although his wife usually discouraged such gestures, she would show subtle expectations on anniversaries, and he would protest, “But I haven't prepared anything.” The story drew laughs.

He also shared an anecdote about planning to hold a wedding ceremony in Japan for their 10th anniversary. “I had planned to have a wedding in Japan when we reached our 10th anniversary, but she said, ‘That's enough. Save the money. Give it to me,’” he said, recounting his wife's firm response.

Elsewhere, when Song Jin Woo appeared dressed as a woman and taking a photo with his wife, the MCs described Jeong Jun-ha as a “cross-dressing specialist.” Jeong Jun-ha said that if he acted like Song Jin Woo, his wife would have reacted, “Are you out of your mind? What are you doing?” and added, “My wife doesn't like that kind of thing.” He brought his wife's distinctive gentle yet firm way of speaking to life, prompting more laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.