[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Kim Dong-wan, a member of the group Shinhwa and an actor, announced that he would stop his personal social media activity starting December 1. However, it has emerged that he has set up a new space to communicate with fans that charges a monthly subscription fee of 1,000 won.

On the 21st, Kim Dong-wan said through his Threads account that he intended to end all his social media activity except for YouTube.

He explained that he would not delete his existing accounts, to prevent impersonation accounts from being created, and would also use Instagram to share updates in the future.

As he sent fans his year-end greetings, Kim Dong-wan also left them this message: “If I fall apart while doing my best to get through life, I’ll come back again.”

But he was not ending communication with fans altogether. Instead of public social media, he has set up a separate paid membership space.

The platform Kim Dong-wan has newly launched is called “Mr. Kim’s Workshop.” It includes performance schedules, merchandise-related news, and message boards where he can chat with fans about everyday topics. The fee is 1,000 won per month. Kim Dong-wan said he would provide another update once the sign-up and posting features are enabled, adding, “From now on, let’s meet at the workshop.”

Kim Dong-wan has come under scrutiny several times this year for outspoken opinions he posted on his personal social media accounts, and this decision is drawing attention as well.

This past February, he closed his Threads account after controversy arose over remarks related to legalizing prostitution, then restored it. In March, he publicly supported broadcaster MC Ding-dong, who was embroiled in controversy over assaulting a female BJ; after criticism followed, he deleted the post.

This past August, he again became embroiled in controversy after sharing his opinion on YouTuber Park Wi’s wheelchair fall incident on a KTX train. As he shifts his means of communication from his previous approach of sharing his thoughts with an unspecified number of people to a community centered on paying members, attention is focused on what he will do next.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-wan debuted as a member of the group Shinhwa in 1998 and marks his 28th anniversary since debut this year. He appeared in KBS2’s weekend drama “For Eagle Brothers” last year and currently runs the YouTube channel “Deng Off.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.